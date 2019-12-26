Deepika Padukone shares a special video from Chhapaak; watch it now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which hits theatres on January 10, 2020. Recently, the actress shared a special unit from the film, which will definitely move you to take a step towards change.

The unit will make you believe in 'One Can Bring a Change' and will definitely create a huge impact on society. Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the unit with the caption, "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai...Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai"

Along with Deepika, real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has also posted the video on her social media and took a step to bring about a change.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has left fans speechless thanks to Deepika and Vikrant Massey's impactful performances, and the chilling storyline. Even celebrities are in awe of the trailer and fans can't wait for the film to release.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates