Deepika Padukone shares an adorable picture to wish her father Prakash Padukone on his birthday

Today, June 10, is ace badminton player Prakash Padukone's 65th birthday, and daughter and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone had an adorable wish for her father. She took to her Instagram account and shared a childhood picture of hers along with her dad and wrote an adorable caption.

This is what she had to say on this special occasion today- “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!

Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!

Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa !

We love you!"(sic) Have a look at the post right here:

Her younger sister Anisha Padukone commented on the post with a heart. Ever since the lockdown has begun, Padukone has been sharing throwback moments from her career to keep her fans entertained. That's not all, she also keeps sharing some fun and maddening moments with her hubby Ranveer Singh that are always a delight to watch!

On the work front, the actress has a lot of exciting films coming up. She will be seen in Karan Johar's production that will directed by Shakun Batra, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be seen with Ranveer Singh again in Kabir Khan's 83, and also in a film based on the life of the character of Draupadi from The Mahabharata.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news