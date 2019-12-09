Deepika Padukone shares her 'Humpty Dumpty' childhood pic

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood. Deepika over the years has been treating her followers with a glimpse of her childhood photos. This time, she shared a picture with her friend Divya Narayan on Instagram captioning "This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall... & ate curd rice!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onDec 8, 2019 at 12:03am PST

As the picture went viral, the fans showering it with love-struck emojis and the cut comments. One of her fans wrote: "Cuteness overloaded... you are such an adorable soul dear and this childhood photo needs to be cherished.", while another commented: "you are too cute."

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates