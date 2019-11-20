Deepika Padukone shares Ranveer Singh's statement outfit

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love to indulge in social media PDA. They leave no opportunity to exchange hilarious banter much to the amusement of netizens. Yesterday, Dippy shared a picture of hubby dearest's back. He is seen wearing a statement T-shirt, which reads: 'Love is a superpower'. She captioned the picture, "And you… my super drug (sic)." Now, fans are waiting for Singh's reply. They are keen that he writes about his nasha for Padukone.

Speaking about the duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated one year of togetherness on November 14. To ring in the special day, Deepika and Ranveer visited Balaji temple and Golden temple with the entire family. Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together next on screen in Kabir Khan's '83, which follows the inspiring story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the team to victory, while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi in the movie.

On the professional front, apart from '83 Film, Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey. Apart from Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which opens in the cinemas on January 10, 2020, a dark romantic thriller with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra, and lastly her most ambitious film till date, based on the character of Draupadi from The Mahabharata. This film will be made in multiple parts and the first part will release on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with as many as three films- Kabir Khan's '83, releasing on April 10, 2020, this will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films, Karan Johar's period saga, Takht and then he also plans to collaborate with Bhansali for the fourth time for Baiju Bawra.

