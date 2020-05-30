Deepika Padukone shares screenshot of her family WhatsApp group; reveals Ranveer Singh's nickname

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their outings, the couple's PDA on their social media accounts is a treat for their fans.

Dippy recently took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with a WhatsApp chat showing how her family chats with each other and lauds each other on work well done. Apart from her hubby, the group includes her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and her in-laws. The screenshot reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer's contact number with a special name, 'Handsome', while her parent's contacts are under the name 'Amma' and 'Pappa'. In the screenshot, Deepika's mother can be seen praising her son-in-law for a recent interview.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram profile, the Piku actress wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable! #family (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 29, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

Deepika has been treating her fans with adorable pictures on her Instagram account during the lockdown. Recently, she shared a picture of herself planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheek and called it the most squishable face in the world.

View this post on Instagram World’s Most Squishable Face!!!ðÂÂÂ #cutie @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 24, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. The film, which was supposed to release on April 10 has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news