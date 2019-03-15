Deepika Padukone shines with Scarlett Johansson and Doona Bae on the cover of Vogue US

bollywood

Deepika Padukone unveiled her waxwork at Madame Tussauds London yesterday. She is also one of the cover girls along with Avengers star Scarlett Johansson and Korean actor Bae Doona as Vogue US celebrates talent across the globe in its April issue

Bae Doona, Scarlett Johansson and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to scale new heights at every step. Featuring on the April issue of Vogue, Deepika Padukone added another feather to her cap.

After marking her presence at the prestigious Madame Tussauds, Deepika Padukone shared the Vogue cover with Avengers star Scarlett Johansson and South Korean star Doona Bae. While the April issue of Vogue US acknowledged the achievements of 14 actresses around the world, Deepika was amongst the three who featured on the cover.

Wearing a floral yellow dress, Deepika Padukone looked seductive with an ornate headgear. The magazine touted Deepika Padukone as the highest paid actress in India, a milestone the actress achieved with her last outing Padmavat, as she got paid more than her male co-stars.

Deepika Padukone is a global phenomenon and an eye-catcher when it comes to her red carpet looks. Be it the exceptional Cannes look of origami hot-pink, frilly gown, green thigh-high slit gown with a long trail, or her mesmerizing MET Gala looks.

Garnering awards after awards, Deepika Padukone has delivered strong, powerful, and independent characters over the years and has emerged as the most bankable actresses ever with humungous films mounted on her shoulders. After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead.

The actress is currently gearing up for her first production venture - Chappaak which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim.

