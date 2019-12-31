Deepika Padukone shows how to slay this Shaadi Season

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone, who is known for her fashion style, was clicked at the Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai. The actress was promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika looked gorgeous in her multicoloured saree. As the season of weddings is just around the corner, let's take a look at the most fashionable yet traditional outfits one can wear this season.

You can buy traditional wear on Amazon at affordable prices. Check out some great fashionable sarees you can wear this season!

Handloom Cotton Silk Saree

This multi-coloured Chanderi silk saree is woven in a mix of ploy cotton and silk chanderi threads and golden zari threads. This chanderi saree is an outcome of a blissful marriage of the glory of silk and repose of zari. The saree length is 6.3 meters long. This includes a blouse material of 0.8-meter length. Make it an ideal wear for all occasions be it big or small. Glory Sarees Women's Handloom Cotton Silk Saree is available at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

Multicoloured Chiffon Saree

Elegantly crafted to add ethnic grace to your wardrobe, this classy saree with a clever touch of class is meant for some very special occasions. The saree accentuates the beauty of Indian women of all ages and suits diverse occasions and tastes. This saree is light, easy to wear, and the border and beautiful prints help you stand apart from the crowd. Dress to impress, or to look your best – the saree can be worn at multiple occasions such as house warming parties, birthday times, pre or post-wedding events or even formal occasions. Manohari Embroidery Multicoloured Chiffon Saree is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799. Shop here

Cotton Silk Solid Saree

Quintessentially Indian, the saree is an outfit that women can carry off with great panache. With the right material and drape, it can accentuate the beauty of women of all ages and forms. This saree with its bold checks makes it versatile for both casual and formal occasions – these sarees will look perfect at religious ceremonies, formal occasions, celebrations, and traditional get-togethers. Leriya Fashion Women's Soft Cotton Silk Solid Saree with Blouse Piece Material is available at a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

Bhagalpuri Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

Sarees give you the opportunity to give a modern touch to traditional Indian attire. This saree is light, easy to wear, and the border and beautiful prints help you stand apart from the crowd. Elegant, refined and graceful, all in one drape, the royal sheen, and gorgeous looking design will look good in a simple drape or more elaborate pleating. Pair this piece with heels or flats for a graceful look. Applecreation Women's Bhagalpuri Silk Saree With Blouse Piece is available at a discounted price of Rs 559. Shop here

