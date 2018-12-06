Deepika Padukone starts following Katrina Kaif on social media

bollywood

Katrina Kaif raised eyebrows by attending Deepika and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif

Looks like Katrina Kaif has a new BFF in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone has now started following Kat on social media and has also been liking the posts shared by her. Kat raised eyebrows by attending Deepika and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Given their shared history (both dated Ranbir Kapoor), they could not see eye-to-eye.

Earlier, Kat had dropped a hint on Koffee With Karan Season 6 episode that she was keen to attend the DeepVeer wedding. The two seemed to have left the past behind them and begun anew.

They have now apparently buried the hatchet. It won't be long before the two start hanging out. They will have lots to talk about someone.

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and other two receptions were held in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. DeepVeer hosted a grand reception for the Bollywood film fraternity on Saturday which was attended by a host of celebs.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been taking the internet by storm with their many dreamy pictures from various ceremonies, looked their stylish best at the reception. Deepika looked sizzling hot in a custom-made Zuhair Murad red high-slit beaded gown, with a plunging neckline, paired with red stilettos which added the perfect amount of oomph to the outfit. She chose to compliment her look with bold eyes and nude lips. While, Ranveer looked dapper in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, styling his outfit with black square frames, gelled hair and matching black shoes.

Also view: Inside Photos: Deepika-Ranveer burn dance floor with Bachchans, Katrina, others

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates