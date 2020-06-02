Deepika Padukone taking over the post-production of 83? No, say sources

There's been a story doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone has taken over as producer for Kabir Khan's 83. It is also being said that she will oversee the post-production of the film after Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment tested positive for COVID-19.

Putting these rumours to rest, a source close to the 83 team shared, "In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"

83 traces the journey of the Indian cricket team winning the 1983 World Cup against the West Indies.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

