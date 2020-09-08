Deepika Padukone to spend 3 days and complete brand commitments before heading for film shoot

As the country witnesses unlock of the lockdown slowly, Deepika Padukone, like other few other actors commence adopting the new normal and start shooting with all the necessary precautions. Deepika is soon supposed to leave for Goa, where she will be starting shooting for Shakun Batra’s next.

But before she does that, according to the sources, ”Deepika has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over. Once the actress gets into shooting for her film, then there won’t be any time for this, hence she is wrapping it up prior.”

Deepika has many coveted brands in her kitty who have been associated with her for years. In fact, in the lockdown, she signed another big brand as well.

Deepika Padukone has been productively using this lockdown with conducting online narrations and preparing for her upcoming role. Her dedication to her work and her versatility is what keeps her going.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects like Shakun's next, remake of 'Intern', a film with Prabhas which is a PAN India multilingual project helmed by Nag Ashwin and another film, Draupadi.

