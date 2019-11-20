Deepika Padukone to turn co-producer for Karan Johar's next?

Deepika Padukone, whose next film projects include Kabir Khan's '83 and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, is already set for her newest project, which will be a Shakun Batra film produced by Karan Johar. Reports suggest that the movie will be a dark romantic thriller, and will go on floors in February 2020.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone will not only be acting in the film, but she will also be credited as co-producer on it. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "Dippy's film with Shakun has her playing the central character. She shoulders the film, that is a dark romantic drama, where Siddhant Chaturvedi has been paired opposite her. Karan and Deepika discussed the project and the actress really loved the idea. In fact, she also spoke to Karan and they both agreed to have her on board as a co-producer."

Isn't that interesting? We can't wait to see what Dippy and Siddhant have in store for us!

About the co-producer credit, mid-day had reported that Karan Johar intends to practise the profit-sharing model with female actors for his forthcoming women-led films. "Soon, a producer credit will be given to [the women headlining the] female-led films because of which they deserve to have a humongous part of the pie. When it comes to female-led films, there has never been a disparity from our end. We have done profit-sharing with them [in the past]," said Johar.

He added, "Soon, we will announce some female-centric films for which they will be compensated completely. At Dharma Productions, we have maintained the ethos of making sure everyone, including male and female actors and technicians, gets paid solidly for their craft."

