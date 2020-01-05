Deepika Padukone: Won't act in all my productions

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone, who turns 34 today, usually heads out on a holiday to ring in the new year and her birthday that follows soon after. But this time around, her vacation with husband Ranveer Singh will have to wait as she is busy with the promotions of her maiden production, Chhapaak.

"When I was shooting for Cocktail [2012], Dinesh Vijan [producer] told me I have it in me to be a producer." At that time, Padukone laughed it off. "Eight years later, it has become a reality," she smiles, almost surprised at the turn of events.

Her upcoming outings—'83 and Mahabharat—too see her in the dual role of producer-actor. However, she insists that production is not her mainstay. "I won't [necessarily] produce every film that I act in. Only if I can add value to it by lending my name, will I be on board."

A still from the film

For now, she is counting the days to the release of the human drama that is inspired by the journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal that has been told by director Meghna Gulzar. Though the actor did not know Gulzar, she felt an "instant connection" with her when approached for Chhapaak. "In a lot of ways, our upbringing is similar. Both of us are born to famous parents, and we knew what it meant for us while growing up. I have great respect for her because of the kind of films she makes. I was curious to know her. My relationship with Meghna evolved while making the film. Now, I have made a friend for life."

Even as she approached the role of an acid attack survivor with sensitivity, Padukone acknowledges that the prosthetics took a toll on her. She credits British make-up artist Clover Wootton for making the "emotionally exhausting process" easier. "Prosthetics can be uncomfortable. Imagine having someone tampering with your face daily for four to five hours. She was patient with me since I am claustrophobic. Shooting for 16 hours in Mumbai was not easy as the make-up would start melting because of the humidity."

