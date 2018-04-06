Deepika Padukone would love to venture into production

Apr 06, 2018, 22:59 IST | IANS

Deepika Padukone was last on-screen in Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone says she would love to explore film production. "I would love to. I want to set up a production house... To have a vision to see it being put together, to see it form a life of its own and like a child at some point of time you have to let it go as well.

"So it's definitely fascinating and very exciting and definitely something I would explore getting into," Deepika said in an interview to CNN-News18, said a statement.

The actress was last on-screen in Padmaavat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

deepika padukonebollywood news
Go to top