Deepika Padukone would love to venture into production

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone says she would love to explore film production. "I would love to. I want to set up a production house... To have a vision to see it being put together, to see it form a life of its own and like a child at some point of time you have to let it go as well.

"So it's definitely fascinating and very exciting and definitely something I would explore getting into," Deepika said in an interview to CNN-News18, said a statement.

The actress was last on-screen in Padmaavat.

