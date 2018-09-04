Deepika Padukone's 2nd Hollywood film in pipeline; roped in for xXx yet again
Film's director DJ Caruso announced the same on Twitter after welcoming Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the xXx family.
Months after speculations, it is finally confirmed that Deepika Padukone will star in the fourth instalment of the xXx franchise, alongside Hollywood actor Vin Diesel. Film's director DJ Caruso announced the same on Twitter after welcoming Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the xXx family. The director tweeted: "Welcome to the family#RoyWang!" [sic]
Welcome to the family#RoyWang! https://t.co/YaVjp58ADb— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) September 3, 2018
When a user asked him if the 'Padmaavat' star will be a part of the film, Caruso replied "Yes!"
Asked if there was any update on Deepika's shooting schedule for the film, Caruso responded to a fan, "Working it out now script being scheduled."
Deepika's foray into Hollywood had created a strong buzz. In fact, last year Diesel had made his maiden visit to India as he came down to Mumbai with Caruso and the Bollywood actress to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He was welcomed with 'desi' fanfare.
The franchise began with the 2002 film xXx, which was followed by the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. The third xXx movie, featuring Deepika as Serena Unger, had grossed over $300 million worldwide.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
