Deepika Padukone's acting career started 'young', here's her childhood picture as proof

Deepika Padukone is always up for sharing precious moments of her life with her fans. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood. Deepika over the years has been treating her followers with a glimpse of her childhood photos. This time, she shared a vintage picture that proves she started her career as a model as a child.

In the picture, the Piku actor is looking cute as she poses with two other kids in what is seen as a advertisement assignment. Deepika is seen clad in a gorgeous black dress with matching shoes and a hat as she smiles for the cameras. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, "Started young..(sic)."

View this post on Instagram Started young...ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 14, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

Deepika has been treating us with never-seen-before pictures of her childhood during her quarantine time. Recently, she posted one of the pictures of her childhood days.

View this post on Instagram Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 6, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

Deepika has also been sharing cheesy and witty pictures with her husband Ranveer Singh. Recently, Deepika shared an extremely adorable picture. In the snap, Ranveer is seen taking a nap while covered in a quilt and keeping his hand under a pillow. Deepika has pasted a strip on Ranveer's forehead noting "Husband."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. The film, which was supposed to release on April 10 has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

