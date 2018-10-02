Deepika Padukone held an Ask Me session on Instagram with the audience

bollywood

Marking the World Television premiere of Padmaavat, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone conducted an ask-me-session on Instagram

Deepika Padukone/Picture Courtesy:Instagram

Receiving immense accolades and appreciation for her outstanding performance as the Rajputana Queen Padmavati, Deepika Padukone mesmerized the audience with her flawless beauty and astounding performance. Owing to the huge response, Deepika took to her Instagram to chat with the audience and answer their questions.

When asked about Padmaavat being her toughest role, Deepika shared, "Yes, portraying inner strength and resilience was mentally and emotionally exhausting making it my toughest role till date".

Deepika's mesmerising beauty in the film was one of the centres of attraction. Talking about the same fans questioned Deepika on her most favourite outfit and how did she manage to carry such heavy jewellery which was required for Rani Padmini's role.

Deepika went ahead to reply saying, I have two favourites..the one in my opening scene in the jungle and the costume from the Jauhar scene." She further replied, "When you surrender yourself to a character, you don't really think about the weight of the clothes or the jewellery".

Deepika Padukone began the year with a bang with the magnum opus Padmaavat. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 18 highly coveted brands in her portfolio. The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME's 100 influential lists this year.

Recently, Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes 2018. Deepika leads the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry followed with being the highest paid actress.

