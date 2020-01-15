Deepika Padukone's latest video on Instagram has a Chhapaak connection and it will shock you

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak wasn't made to rake in the moolah at the box-office. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. Padukone, who also turned producer with this drama, said Cinema shouldn't only be about entertainment, this is a tool that should be used judiciously to raise a voice and make a difference.

In the film, we saw how the Supreme Court of India has regulated the sale of acid in the country to prevent more such horrific and hazardous attacks. However, in a recent Instagram video by Padukone, she shared some jolting scenes that showed how the chemical was easily available in the markets despite the judgment. It's shocking and jolting!

The video shows how some men approach the shopkeepers for acid and Padukone sitting in the car monitoring everything with a monitor and a walkie talkie, and she's as shocked as us. This isn't just disappointing but also shows the audacity of the shopkeepers to sell acids to random people without asking them for their identity cards.

Take a look:

There's also a speech by Padukone that ought to be listened. Multiple women across the country have suffered the heinousness of acid attacks and do not deserve to go through the trauma in the future. When was the last time a star extracted his clout to make a difference and not just please the 100-crore club? Don't miss this video!

