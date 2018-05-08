Deepika Padukone's met Gala outing trends, times when she slayed in red

Deepika Padukone, who wore a red gown at the Met Gala 2018, is visibly obsessed with the colour red, and these photos are proof. However, her Met Gala 2018 look has been trending on social media



Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone rocked the red carpet of Met Gala 2018 as she donned a hand-draped silk gazar creation by Prabal Gurung. The stylish diva, who is known to carry every outfit with utmost poise and elegance, turned heads in a ravishing appearance at the international ensemble.

While gushing over Deepika Padukone's look, fans across the nation took to Twitter going gaga over it, a testimony of which was seen on social media as 'Deepika at Met' witnessed a strong India trend on the networking platform.

-Deepika's outfit at Met Gala 2018 was the perfect balance of oomph and classy. The diva opted for pearl and diamond Tasaki earrings and a matching statement ring. With bold, red lips and plastered hair, she was a vision of sinfulness.

-For the Mumbai premiere, Deepika yet again chose to dazzle in red with her Spaghetti strap, V-neckline, and a lot of tassels.

-The stunning beauty rocked the Cannes festival last year with her mesmerizing looks and drop dead gorgeous avatar. Deepika Padukone wore a red gown by Johanna Ortiz and paired it up with Charlotte Olympia heels as she made her Cannes appearance.

-Making an elegant and glamorous appearance at the style awards for a magazine, Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs in her crimson-red hue of the dress with the flared look.

-Choosing to don a formal and classy avatar, Deepika Padukone rocked the Lavish Alice blazer with a Marks and Spencer top. She swept everyone by their feet when she startled at an awards function in a beautiful red gown.

-Deepika Padukone looked lively as ever as she stepped out in red for her film promotions back in 2016. Rocking the simple buttoned dress with minimal makeup, Deepika Padukone once again slayed in red.

Wooing the global audience with not just her incredible performances but also astonishing appearances Deepika Padukone slayed the Met Gala red carpet.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Parties With American Celebrity Hairstylist Harry Josh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates