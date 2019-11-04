Deepika Padukone's baby photos raise eyebrows!

Deepika Padukone is always up for sharing precious moments of her life with her fans. This time around too her Instagram pictures speak volumes. The Bajirao Mastani actress took fans by surprise by sharing snaps of babies, which left everyone wondering if Dippy was expecting a baby!

But, the fact of the matter was, Deepika had shared pictures of herself from her childhood. Which is fine too, since the pics are so darn cute! Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onNov 3, 2019 at 12:35am PDT

Dressed in a white outfit, baby Deepika looks like a bundle of joy and stylish as ever! She captioned the picture as: "Post Diwali celebrations..".

View this post on Instagram post diwali celebrations...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ #diwali A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onNov 3, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

The actress recently amassed a staggering 40 million followers on Instagram. She posted a heartfelt video thanking her fans. She captioned the video as, "40 personalised notes for 40 of you. Thank you for all your love!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onOct 28, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

On the work front, Deepika's upcoming films are Chhapaak, releasing on January 10, 2020, which will be followed by '83 with hubby Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan. This drama will come out on April 10, 2020.

Apart from the above, Deepika in collaboration with producer Madhu Mantena will bring Mahabharat to the big screen. Padukone will breathe life into one of the Indian epic's most enduring characters, Draupadi. Interestingly, the story will be told from the perspective of the female protagonist.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Deepika said, "While I'm thrilled and honoured, I'm also nervous and can only hope that we are able to create something that we can all be proud of. I believe this is the role and opportunity of a lifetime.

"We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life's lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic's leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant," said Padukone.

The duo intends to make it a multi-part franchise, with the first edition slated to release in Diwali 2021.

