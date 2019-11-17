Deepika Padukone's witty reply to a fan who says 'I love you' will have you in splits

A screengrab of Deepika and Ranveer's viral video shared by the fan club ranveer.deepikaa on Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had set off on a family religious trip on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary on November 14. Known for their fairytale love story and oodles of mush and PDA, Deepika and Ranveer have innumerable fans who love them for giving them major marriage goals.

The couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on their anniversary, and the couple encountered a rather amusing situation!

A video that's gone viral on the internet shows the couple walking by when a fan loudly exclaims to Deepika, "I love you madam!" While Deepika acknowledges that with a smile, the fan then addresses Ranveer and says, "I love you bhaiyya!"

Deepika had a witty retort in place. "But you loves me more!" she quipped to the fan, and the couple broke into laughter. Check out the video below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Tirumala temple on November 14, and then the Golden Temple in Amritsar the next day.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together next on screen in Kabir Khan's '83, which follows the inspiring story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the team to victory, while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi in the movie.

