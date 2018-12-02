Deepika-Ranveer reception: Yo Yo Honey Singh makes smashing entry

bollywood-fashion

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vatsal Seth, Guru Randhawa.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception saw the who's who of Bollywood on Saturday in Mumbai. One such guest was Honey Singh who had specially flown down to Mumbai to attended the couple's reception. Yo Yo Honey Singh's connection with Deepika goes back to the hit chartbuster Angrezi Beat from Cocktail.

He has also sung lungi dance starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The ace musician, who was away from the industry, made his first appearance in a Bollywood party after a long gap. Honey Singh was seen wearing all black attire and was clicked with his close pals from Bollywood.

This year, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a splash with the song Dil Chori Sada from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which has got 350 million views on You Tube. Honey Singh also released the recreated version of Urvashi recently featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Later, the musician announced his single after a break of four years. The first look had Yo Yo Honey Singh looking like a desi rockstar in red. The singer has grown his hair and it looks like he has built some muscle. With a heavy gold chain, red glares and bracelet, his swag is unmissable.

