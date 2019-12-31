2020 Resolution: From Karan Patel to Deepika Singh, TV actors share what they won't repeat next year
As the New Year comes knocking, television and web's popular faces describe the one episode of 2019 that they hope doesn't repeat in 2020.
Sayantani Ghosh
Last year, I experienced a phase where I was losing hope in life and did not derive happiness from work. It took me a while to bounce back. I hope I don't experience that feeling again in 2020, and that I can maintain my positive attitude towards life.
Karan Patel
I felt blessed in 2019 and don't have any regrets. As for the one thing I hope to work on in 2020, I wish to be less impulsive. I want to think before taking decisions and not give in to whims.
Aahana Kumra
I was down with dengue and was hospitalised. It was hell. It was the worst experience of 2019. I hope no one else suffers a bout of ill health.
Aishwarya Sakhuja
I have always championed the cause of animal welfare. During a low phase in 2019, which affected me professionally and personally, I lost the will to do my bit for the strays. I hope not to repeat it in the coming year.
Mohsin Khan
In 2019, I was down with dengue, which was an unpleasant experience. Being sick dampens your spirit, especially when you are working for a daily soap. In 2020, I wish for robust health.
Deepika Singh
Though 2019 gave me a lot, I was not creatively happy. I felt I was stuck in a loop, doing run-of-the-mill things that I've been doing for years. Although this year brought me success, I wish I can challenge myself [as an actor] next year.
Mohit Malhotra
I make it a point to go on a family vacation every year. I could not travel in 2019 due to the hectic shoot schedules. Next year, I want to make sure my folks and I don't skip our annual sojourn. I don't want to miss out on family time.
Tanuj Virwani
I sustained a nasty injury, which cracked my hand in four places this year. It severely affected my daily life. I gained weight and was in excruciating pain. I hope not to experience an injury in 2020, or ever again.
