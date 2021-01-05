Deepika Singh: I love animals and it is sad to see them suffer from no food

Loving them dearly

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh has always been an animal lover. During the lockdown, the actor took it on herself to feed strays. "I love animals and it is sad to see them suffer from no food. I feed them out of love, and I urge whoever can manage, to do their bit," says the actor.

Anupamaa donates blood for Vanraj, saves his life

The audience will get to see a major twist in Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa. In the current episode, Baa can seem to blame Kavya for creating a scene at Paritosh's wedding and upsetting Vanraj and asks her to leave, but Anupamaa requests Baa to let her stay as she is her son's love. Meanwhile, the doctor, who had earlier thought that Vanraj has not suffered any internal injury, informs the family that the scans show otherwise, and they are in need of O+ blood urgently.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, airs on Star Plus. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Slambook: Manasvi Vashist

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Dulhe Raja (1998).

What did you last fantasise about?

A sugar-free cheesecake.

Place you were first kissed?

The nursing home on the day I

was born.

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?

Will not be struggling.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Their hair.

Series you've binged on recently?

Ozark.

