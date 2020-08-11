Deepika Singh: Was trolled for my weight gain after the birth of my son

Actresses and actors have often been body-shamed for their weight gain. And talking about the same in her recent interview, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh has shed light on the same.

While interacting with Times of India, Singh has revealed how she was trolled after the birth of her son, Soham. She said, "I have been trolled a lot on social media especially for my weight gain after giving birth to my son Soham."

She added, "I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me. They did not even think twice that it was my birthday. They started saying 'you are such a big actress, you should have waited', 'now you won't get any role', 'nobody will take her in a lead role', 'look at her how bad she is looking'."

The actress also stated how she took all these comments seriously and how they were of help that encouraged her to undergo a transformation. She said, "I took all these negative comments very seriously and that actually helped me to go to the gym regularly. It didn't matter, if I didn't sleep in the night, I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone."

She continued, "Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym," she said, and also stated she was able to get back in shape.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Deepika Singh's Mother Recovers From COVID-19, Actress Says, 'She's Back Home And Safe'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news