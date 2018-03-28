Deeply troubled by events in 3rd Test, says Steve Waugh

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh on Tuesday said he is "deeply troubled" by the ball-tampering controversy in the third Test with South Africa in Cape Town



Steve Waugh

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh on Tuesday said he is "deeply troubled" by the ball-tampering controversy in the third Test with South Africa in Cape Town. The 52-year-old batsman said that the error was a clear breach of the 'Spirit of Australian Cricket' pledge. "Like many, I'm deeply troubled by the events in Cape Town this last week, and acknowledge the thousands of messages I have received, mostly from heartbroken cricket followers worldwide," Waugh was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"I have no doubt the current Australian team continues to believe in this mantra, however some have now failed our culture, making a serious error of judgement in the Cape Town Test match," he added. On the third day of the third Test, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using what is believed to be a tape before attempting to hide the object down the front of his pants moments before the umpires seemingly inquired about the contents of his pockets.

Television footage later showed Bancroft rubbing the ball and then seemingly putting an object back in his pocket. As soon as the incident was shown on the giant screen, the player was questioned in the presence of his captain Steve Smith by the two on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong. The on-field officials along with third umpire Ian Gould and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar later charged Bancroft.

Waugh, also urges the players to revisit Spirit of Cricket. "In 2003, we modified the Spirit of Cricket document originally created by the MCC, to empower our players to set their own standards and commit to play the Australian way," Waugh said. "We must urgently revisit this document, re-bind our players to it and ensure the spirit in which we play is safe-guarded for the future of the sport, and to continue to inspire the dreams of every young kid picking up a bat and ball and for every fan who lives and breathes the game," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever