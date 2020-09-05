Search

Teacher's Day: Deepshikha Deshmukh pens heartfelt note to her father Vashu Bhagnani

Published: 05 September, 2020 18:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

BellBottom producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has penned a heartfelt letter to her father Vashu Bhagnani for being her first teacher

Today is Teacher's Day and BellBottom producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has penned a heartfelt letter to her father Vashu Bhagnani for being her first teacher. She also shared a throwback picture with her producer-father on her Instagram handle. 

The letter will surely tug at your heart. She captioned, "Dearest Papa, When the world is celebrating Teacher's Day how can I forget the teacher who first taught me how to pick myself up after a fall and remain grounded at the same time. Over the years, you have taught me to be self-reliant and pushed me to work hard – taught me to be a humble and honest human being. Through your example, I learned to persevere and endure because you said I should never stop trying. It is this resilience that got you from hawking saris in Kolkata to unfurling a cinematic dream - you teach by example, Papa. I know now, why you pushed me to dream because, in your words - the world can take everything away from me but not my dreams. Thank you, for being the first teacher in my life. I love you to the moon and back! (sic)".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When the world is celebrating Teacher's Day how can I forget the teacher who first taught me how to pick myself up after a fall and remain grounded at the same time. . Over the years, you have taught us to be self-reliant and pushed me to work hard – taught us to be a humble and honest human being. Through your example, I learned to persevere and endure because you said I should never stop trying. It is this resilience that got you from selling saris in Kolkata on the streets to unfurling a cinematic dream - you teach by example, Pa. . I know now, why you pushed me to dream because, in your words - the world can take everything away from me but not my dreams. . Thank you, for being the first teacher in my life. I love you both to the moon and back! ð¤â¤ï¸ #HappyTeachersDay

A post shared by Deepshikha Deshmukh (@deepshikhadeshmukh) onSep 4, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

bollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK