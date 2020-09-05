Teacher's Day: Deepshikha Deshmukh pens heartfelt note to her father Vashu Bhagnani

Today is Teacher's Day and BellBottom producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has penned a heartfelt letter to her father Vashu Bhagnani for being her first teacher. She also shared a throwback picture with her producer-father on her Instagram handle.

The letter will surely tug at your heart. She captioned, "Dearest Papa, When the world is celebrating Teacher's Day how can I forget the teacher who first taught me how to pick myself up after a fall and remain grounded at the same time. Over the years, you have taught me to be self-reliant and pushed me to work hard – taught me to be a humble and honest human being. Through your example, I learned to persevere and endure because you said I should never stop trying. It is this resilience that got you from hawking saris in Kolkata to unfurling a cinematic dream - you teach by example, Papa. I know now, why you pushed me to dream because, in your words - the world can take everything away from me but not my dreams. Thank you, for being the first teacher in my life. I love you to the moon and back! (sic)".

