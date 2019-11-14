Deepshikha Deshmukh's Children's Day gesture is what we need to fight climate change

As the country celebrates its little ones, entrepreneur and film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has set the ball rolling in a slightly different direction. She has started a green initiative in the industry with a Syngonium - an air-purifying plant approved by NASA, as a token of goodness and health, to aid in a small and significant way in achieving cleaner air for our future generations.

The Syngonium acts as a reminder of how important parents' duties are towards a better life for the world's innocent and pure. "As parents, we constantly worry about our children and their future. I was quite shaken when I heard climate activist Greta Thunberg and her open dare to us adults and pointing out the mistakes we made. This Children's Day inspired by this young girl and the kids in Delhi who marched for clean air, I am sending you Syngonium.", her handcrafted note read, signed in the heartwarming and eyeopening way with 'Lots of love and Fresh Air, Vansh & Diviyanaa's Mom'.

Echoing her thoughts, actors Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Tusshar Kapoor and Nishka Lulla took to Instagram to post pictures of their very own plants in support of the green initiative, joining the bandwagon of celebrities taking a stand for the environment.

A crusader of environmental consciousness, Deshmukh has been influencing change in her own unique ways. Whether it was through her organic and natural skincare brand Love Organically, or the metal bottles she distributed on the sets of her upcoming film production 'Coolie No.1', the mompreneur has been inspiring change in society through her influence. "If there is anything we have to leave behind for our kids it must be a cleaner Earth and plants are the green lungs that can help us achieve that.", she says.

