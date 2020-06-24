Deepshikha Nagpal reveals what made her take up singing

Being a Bollywood and Television actor, a director, a writer, a singer, and so much more, Deepshikha Nagpal has been one of the most versatile artists in the entertainment industry. While she is best known for her notable grey character in Zee TV's Vishnu Puran, the actress is currently enjoying immense fame with the release of her two musical albums. Recalling the delight behind pursuing her true passion, Deepshikha revealed an inner secret.

"I wanted to pursue music as a career" said Deepshikha while remembering the first time she felt butterflies in her tummy when recording her first album. "I remember nearly 2 years back, I went for my first recording to Kailasha studio. I was extremely anxious about performing, more so because of my husky voice. While I was always confident about my baritone and as an actor, I never ever hesitated to lend my voice for dubbing activities. For Vishnu Puran's dubbing as well, which was quite challenging, I was never hesitant, but I was slightly nervous recording a song because it was quite different from other artists. I have always been a perfectionist with my work and where singing was concerned, I could not level my performance to my own expectations. It was the first time I had butterflies in my stomach together" said the actress humorously.



Deepshikha Nagpal recording a song

Adding further about what triggered her to release an album, Deepshikha said, "At first, I wasn't convinced with the raw piece of song that I had recorded hence I never released it. A day or two later, I decided to work on a duet and use my USP as an actor, which was pouring emotions into a song. Although I was nervous about everyone's reaction to my song, I decided to push aside all the thoughts and walked into the studio and sang for my first album 'Kya Hua Tera Waada' like there was no tomorrow. Everyone loved my husky voice and their love gave me the confidence to eventually release my second album as well."

From essaying varied characters such as Suruchi in Vishnu Puran to evolving as a singer, Deepshikha has achieved and done a lot in the last 20 odd years that she has been in this industry. The actress who last recorded the 'Go Corona Go' song is all set to unveil her fourth album very soon.

Meanwhile, watch the talented actress skilfully essaying the role of Suruchi in Vishnu Puran every Monday to Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV.

