Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet defence honchos in South Korea

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will be meeting top defence honchos from India and South Korea during his two-day visit to the East Asian nation which will begin from Thursday. The bilateral meeting is aimed at increasing the defence industry's co-operation between India and South Korea. Rajnath Singh will be visiting Seoul. Rajnath began his two-nation tour with a visit to Japan on Monday.

A CEO’s Forum followed by a B2G meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of Defence Industry from both sides with the aim to encourage India – RoK Defence Industry cooperation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 4, 2019

On Monday, Rajnath Singh took to social networking site Twitter and said that a B2G meeting will be held in Seoul with the participation of members of Defence Industry from both sides. On Tuesday, India and Japan had issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment towards several issues of mutual concern to both countries.

In its joint statement, the two countries also promised to carry forward activities in strategic and defence co-operation. On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was on a visit to Japan met his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya. Singh also called upon Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The bilateral meeting with Republic of Korea will include wide ranging discussions to enhance bilateral defence and security engagements between the two countries. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 4, 2019

Singh will also have a bilateral dialogue with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo and will also call on on South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon. In another tweet, Singh said that the bilateral meeting with the Republic of Korea will include wide-ranging discussions.

