Defender Benjamin Mendy jokes Manchester City keep tab of contents in his fridge

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy joked that Premier League champions closely monitor contents in his refrigerator and compared them to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Mendy, who joined City from French league club Monaco in 2017, revealed his diet during a tour of his mansion in Manchester.

"My fridge is pure," Mendy can be heard saying in a video uploaded on YouTube. "All at the back, vegetables and fruit. You know? Water. This is some ginger. Inside, it's ginger juice. It's good for the body," he added. "Yeah. City is like the FBI," he joked.

