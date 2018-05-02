Defender Rob Holding signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

The 22-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016, had made his debut against Liverpool in the opening match of the 2016-17 season



Defender Rob Holding has signed a new 'long-term' contract with Arsenal, the capital football club announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016, had made his debut against Liverpool in the opening match of the 2016-17 season.

He has since gone on to make 42 first-team appearances and helped the team win the Emirates FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium last year. The duration of the new contract was however, not stated by the club. "We would like to congratulate Rob on his new contract and look forward to his continued contribution in the coming years," an official statement from Arsenal said.

