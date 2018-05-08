Defending EPL title will be tough: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

A 0-0 home draw with Huddersfield meant Guardiola's side were unable to set new benchmarks for the most points, goals and wins in history



Pep Guardiola

Manchester City lifted the EPL title on Sunday, but boss Pep Guardiola warned their status as champions will make next season more difficult.

A 0-0 home draw with Huddersfield meant Guardiola's side were unable to set new benchmarks for the most points, goals and wins in history. The Spaniard stressed this stalemate was an indication of how challenging it will be to defend their crown.

"The game showed how difficult everything is," said Guardiola. "Sometimes people expect, 'Oh, it's easy'. Huddersfield come here, play defensively. It looks easy when you've won a lot of games — it's so tough and next season will be tougher."