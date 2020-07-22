Defer action against MLAs, says Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the Speaker's counsel said.

Arguments were heard and completed on Tuesday. All the parties have been asked to file their written arguments by Friday. "The court will now pass appropriate orders on July 24. The Speaker was also requested to defer action on the notices till Friday," the counsel for the Speaker said. The court also allowed the application of two other parties to be included as respondents. "It will become clear on July 24 whether the court pronounces the final order or interim order," the counsel said.

Earlier, counsels had told reporters that the order has been reserved. Pilot and the 18 dissident Congress MLAs have challenged their disqualification notices in the HC through a writ petition. The petition was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments

were held.

Rajasthan govt's permission must for CBI's entry

The officials of the CBI will not be allowed in Rajasthan without the permission of the state government, said a notification issued by the state's Home Department. The decision was taken a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs summoned the state government in the phone tapping case. The ministry sent a notice to the state regarding the phone tapping of broker Sanjay Jain for his alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever<