Defiant Jose Mourinho defends Manchester United

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho defended his record at Manchester United yesterday after criticism following his side's exit from the Champions League. Mourinho went on a rant ahead of today's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton. "I say to the fans that they have the right to their opinions and reactions but there is something that I used to call football heritage," said Mourinho. "And what a manager inherits is something like the last time Manchester United won the Champions League — which didn't happen a lot of times - was in 2008."

