Defoe's special tribute to late best pal Lowery

football

The former England striker, 36, had struck a heart-warming relationship with the cancer-stricken fan before the Sunderland supporter passed away in 2017 at the age of six

Jermain Defoe with Bradley Lowery

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe yesterday paid an emotional tribute to his friend, late Bradley Lowery with a tattoo. The former England striker, 36, had struck a heart-warming relationship with the cancer-stricken fan before the Sunderland supporter passed away in 2017 at the age of six.

The death of Bradley seems to have impacted the veteran footballer as he got a tattoo on his arm which reads 'Brads'. In a video posted on the Twitter handle of the English Premier League team, Bournemouth, Defoe said: "This is an important piece that I've been thinking of getting for a while. "It just means a lot to me. No matter what happens, I can look at this and it can pick me up a little bit."

Defoe revealed he will also add some stars and clouds around the tattoo to complete the piece of art.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates