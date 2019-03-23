Dehi Police issues challan more than 6000 on Holi

crime

The Delhi Police challaned 6,000 people for violating traffic rules on Holi, police said Friday. Several teams were formed and deployed to check traffic violations across the city. As many as 16,554 challans, including 1,736 for drunken driving, 416 for using the wrong carriageway, 326 for dangerous driving, 409 for over-speeding, 1,446 for triple riding and 5,092 for riding without wearing a helmet were issued this year.

Last year, the police had issued 12,630 challans, they said. All district DCPs were directed to personally supervise the arrangements. In addition to the local staff, 33 reserved companies were deployed to bolster the strength of local police, they said.

In total, 11,568 calls were received against 14,504 during the festival last year. Five fatal accidents were reported this year as compared to 10 last year, police said.

In another incident, Police arrested a 58-year-old man in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area for allegedly supplying liquor. The accused has been identified as Mahajan Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was arrested for his involvement in more than 53 cases of the Excise Act earlier, they said.

While in Southwest Delhi, two men were arrested in separate incidents of robbery. The accused have been identified as Tarun Solanki (19) and Ajay (22), police said Friday. Two country-made pistols, three live cartridges and one bag were recovered from their possession, the police added.

In yet another case, police arrested three people, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the city. The accused have been identified as Azhar Ali (18), Amir Raja (19) and a juvenile, police said on Friday. One country-made pistol, a live cartridge, two bikes and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, the police said.

