Dehradun: Medical student arrested for making objectionable comments on Pulwama attack

Dehradun: Police have arrested a medical student from Kashmir for allegedly making insensitive and communal posts on social media in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. An FIR was registered on a complaint alleging that the student, Keshar Rashid, made insulting comments against the CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama in Kashmir, the police in Dehradun said. Rashid is a first-year student of a medical college in Dehradun.

The complaint alleged that the accused had attempted to provoke communal tension by making defamatory comments on Facebook and WhatsApp. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Prem Nagar police station and the police on Saturday arrested Rashid.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

A convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpor.

