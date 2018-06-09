Delaying motherhood may up boys' heart disease risk later

According to the research conducted on a mouse model, older motherhood may also be associated with pregnancy complications, premature delivery and with low birth weight

Representational Image

While giving birth at an older age is becoming more common, it can make your baby boy more vulnerable to the risk of developing heart diseases in adulthood, a study has shown.

"This research is important because it improves our understanding of the impact of giving birth at an older age on the health of offspring in later life," said principal investigator Sandra T. Davidge from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

"We are further analysing the mechanisms that might be contributing to these adverse effects on the offspring of older mothers, in particular focusing on the role of placental function," Davidge said.

In the study, published in The Journal of Physiology, the team studied offsprings born to older female rats -- equivalent to 35 years of age in humans -- and younger male rats. At four months, the team tested the blood vessels and heart functions of the offsprings.

They also found that the female offsprings did not demonstrate the same susceptibility to heart problems or impaired blood vessels as male offsprings.

The team highlighted the need for improved access to health care for children born to older mothers. They also suggest that intervention strategies should be tailored according to the sex.