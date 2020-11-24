Dele Alli pulls off 'outrageous catch' as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenham's Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an "outrageous catch" as he played cricket with his teammates.

Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman hit the ball, Alli deflected the ball by his foot before taking a stunning catch.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a notice of the remarkable fielding display by the footballer and tweeted the same video. "An outrageous catch by England footballer @dele_official while playing cricket with his @SpursOfficial team-mates. We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though," ICC wrote.

Commenting on the ICC's tweet, a user wrote: "Deadly Football Cricket combo!". Another user said: "makes the outrageous look effortless!".

Tottenham are currently placed on the top spot of the Premier League table with 20 points from nine games. The club will next take on Chelsea in the league on November 29.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever