Dele Alli, Ruby Mae dating each other again?

football

The couple ended their two-and-a-half year relationship earlier this year

Ruby Mae

Footballer Dele Alli and his ex-girlfriend Ruby Mae seem to have given their relationship another chance as the two were seen spending some time together recently, fuelling speculation that the former love birds are back.



Dele Alli

The couple ended their two-and-a-half year relationship earlier this year. Recently, there were reports that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder partied with Love Island stars Megan Barton Hanson and Zara McDermott after his split with Mae. Alli was even linked to Barton after he exchanged his phone number with her at a club, but she denied it.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates