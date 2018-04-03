Dele Alli will return to England squad, says Pochettino

Alli provided the perfect response to being omitted from England's 1-1 draw with Italy by firing two goals in Tottenham's win over Chelsea



Dele Alli will win back England boss Gareth Southgate's trust with more showstopping turns like his goal brace at Chelsea, according to Mauricio Pochettino. Alli provided the perfect response to being omitted from England's 1-1 draw with Italy by firing two goals in Tottenham's win over Chelsea.

"Dele is not going to be affected if he plays or doesn't play," said Pochettino. "He's strong, he's a fighter; very competitive. He's not going to be affected, but then we have to help him. If he doesn't play for England he needs to fight and win trust and confidence again. The only way to do that is doing what he did today. Scoring goals and the performance he did today."

