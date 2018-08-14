Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal greets people on Independence Day

national

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday greeted the people on the country's 72nd Independence Day that would be celebrated on August 15.

"As we commemorate our nation's Independence, let us remember and pay homage to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to deliver freedom to us," he said in his message. "The Independence Day is an occasion for us to renew our pledge to serve our nation with greater sincerity, commitment and truth," he added.

He also exhorted the people to set an example of good citizenry and emphasized the need to treat all with respect and dignity, irrespective of caste, class, gender, religion or region.

