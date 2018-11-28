Delhi: 23-year-old man stabbed to death over petty row

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Shalimar Bagh area of North West Delhi earlier on Tuesday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (DCP), the deceased, identified as Tanishka Kwatra, had a fight with the local boys of Shalimar Bagh yesterday [Monday], whereby a few of them including the main accused in the murder case was beaten up by the deceased and his friends.

On November 27, the main accused Nikhil Sharma decided to take revenge and called his friends and together, they went to meet the deceased. Sharma and his friends took Kwatra into a small, narrow lane on the pretext of discussing and hit him with a knife within no time.

Police said that six accused have been arrested and rest will be arrested very soon. Total there were around eight-nine accused and all have been identified.

"Six accused have been arrested and all others involved in the case have been identified. The deceased has been identified as Tanishka Kwatra," DCP North West (Delhi) confirmed. "According to primary interrogation the boys fought over petty a issue," he added.

