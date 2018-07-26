Delhi: 3 sisters die of starvation, magisterial probe ordered

According to the initial autopsy report, the girls died due to starvation and its complications.'"The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced in a tweet

Representational picture

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of three sisters who were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area. The initial post-mortem examination report has indicated that the girls, aged two, four and eight died of starvation. Reportedly, the police were initially treating it as the case of natural deaths, but the recovery of pills and medicine bottles prompted them to look into the poisoning angle.

The girls were brought to the hospital by a member of the family but were declared dead on arrival. Pankaj Singh deputy commissioner of police (east) said, 'A board of doctors conducted a re-examination at the GTB hospital. According to the initial autopsy report, the girls died due to starvation and its complications.' "The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever