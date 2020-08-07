Delhi: 33-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man has been arrested here for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old minor girl in Paschim Vihar area, the police said. The man, identified as Krishna, also tried to kill the girl.

The victim has been admitted to AIIMS and her condition is said to be critical as she sustained multiple injuries on the body, including the skull and stomach.

Delhi Police managed to arrest the accused within 48 hours of the crime. "On Tuesday, a 12-year-old child was assaulted. A case under POCSO Act has been registered. We had immediately formed more than 20 teams under the supervision of DCP Outer Delhi," Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range, said.

"During interrogation, Krishna corroborated the sequence of events which led to the assault on the child," the police officer said.

"Krishna has four criminal cases against him including that of murder, attempt to murder, and burglary. Further investigation is on," she added.

The girl was sexually and physically assaulted on Tuesday when she was alone in the house. Her parents -- daily wage earners -- were not at home when the incident happened. Police said that there were injury marks of a sharp weapon on back of her head and body.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the minor girl. Kejriwal, along with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, also met the family of the victim at the hospital.

"The situation of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and many fractures," Maliwal said.

Ahead of his visit to AIIMS, Kejriwal had, in a Hindi tweet, said that learning about the incident had shaken him, and that the perpetrators of such a crime should not be allowed to walk around freely.

He later said that he had talked to doctors who said that the next 48 hours are crucial for the girl.

Meanwhile, Congress' Delhi unit chief, Chaudhary Anil Kumar, too visited the AIIMS to meet the victim's family and assured them of all assistance.

Talking to reporters after her visit, Maliwal said: "The victim was raped brutally and was hurt so badly that there is no organ which is not affected."

Maliwal further assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family.

