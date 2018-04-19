Delhi: 33-year-old man commits suicide in Vasant Kunj

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot

Representational Image

A 33-year old man in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area took his life by hanging himself at his residence, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victim, Kshitij Malhotra, to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Malhotra worked as a digital marketing head for Allianz Insurance.

"The man's family had come to the hospital and alleged that the relations between him and his wife were not good. They suspected foul play in his death. However, there were no injury marks on the body and ligature marks were clearly visible on his neck,' said Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, the deputy commissioner of police (southwest).

His family also alleged that their daughter-in-law had threatened them and they have even submitted a complaint to the police. They also claimed that their son had expressed fears that he might be killed by his wife.

The police said they are investigating the matter and the post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Farmer Commits Suicide In Marathwada Region

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates