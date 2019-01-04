Delhi: 7 dead, 8 injured after factory collapses in Moti Nagar

national

Seven people were killed after the wall of a factory in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area collapsed on Thursday. Moreover, eight individuals sustained injuries in the incident. Out of these, four have been admitted to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, while the other four are undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital.

According to DCP West Delhi Monika Bhardwaj, the collapse was triggered by a cylinder blast which occurred at around 9:45 pm in the factory. Police and personnel from the fire brigade were immediately pressed into action to rescue those trapped under the debris. In order to assist them, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, a dog squad, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team were also deployed.

Locals claimed that the factory, which is allegedly being run illegally, was in a dilapidated, shabby condition. As soon as a blast occurred in the factory, one of the walls collapsed, and subsequently, the tin shade of an adjacent factory collapsed.

The police are investigating the matter and have ensured strict action against those responsible for the incident. According to the NDRF, there is no possibility of anyone being trapped in the building, and the rescue operation has been stalled till morning.

