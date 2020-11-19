Delhi accounts for 22.39 per cent of India's COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

In an alarming development, Delhi has accounted for 22.39 per cent of COVID deaths reported across India in the last 24-hour cycle: 131 of the 585 fatalities. Maharashtra follows with a fatality count of 100.

These 131 fatalities denote Delhi's highest daily COVID death toll so far, forcing the UT and central governments to take specific measures to tackle increasing threat posed by the deadly pandemic which so far infected 5,03,084 persons here, as per the latest official figures.

In its latest report shared on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revealed that 79.49 per cent of the 585 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours across India were from 10 states and Union Territories (UTs), in which Delhi tops.

Other leading states are West Bengal (54), Punjab (31), Haryana (30), Uttar Pradesh (29), Kerala (28), Chhattisgarh (23), Karnataka (21), and Tamil Nadu (18).

A total of 7,943 patients have so far succumbed to the disease in Delhi. A total of 4,52,683 patients have recovered; Delhi still has 42,458 active cases.

Even as the Delhi government plans to reimpose certain restrictions like 50 guests at weddings and shut down specific markets that are potential hotspots to control the spread of coronavirus, 7,541 new corona cases were reported in the city after 19,085 tests.

Containment zones in the city now number 4,444, with 358 Covid-related calls received at its control room.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Additional Chief Secretary held a review meeting with all District Magistrates on Covid management. Principal Secretary MoHFW also held a meeting with Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Dedicated Covid Hospitals of the Delhi government on availability of ventilators and BiPAPS (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure).

Patients are put on BiPAPS when their medical condition is beyond use of oxygen cylinder but better than putting on a ventilator. It's a small machine which can be attached to any bed.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever