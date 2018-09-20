Delhi ACP booked in rape case of 38-year-old woman

crime

While the woman complained on Tuesday that she was sexually assaulted last year, the case was registered on Wednesday

Representational Picture

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi has been booked on the charge of rape on the complaint of a 38-year-old woman, the police said on Thursday. While the woman complained on Tuesday that she was sexually assaulted last year, the case was registered on Wednesday.

Accused Ramesh Dahiya is presently posted as ACP (Security). When the crime was committed, he was posted as SHO of Sadar Bazar police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. "The woman said that she got acquainted with the accused as he was known to her husband," the officer said.

In a similar incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a 12-year-old girl last month in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Sohanbir (40) attempted to rape the girl when she had gone to relieve herself in Gadla village under the Bhopa police station, they said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, a case was registered against the accused, who had gone absconding since the incident. According to the complaint, the girl had gone out to relieve herself when the accused tried to drag her to a sugarcane field to force himself on her. The girl raised an alarm after which the accused fled the scene, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

