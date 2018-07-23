Delhi Air Hostess Suicide: Interim protection granted to Anissia Batra's in-laws by Delhi HC

Before her death, the air hostess had allegedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to in-laws of air hostess Anissia Batra who allegedly committed suicide on July 13. The court has also sought a status report from Delhi Police.

The high court said that the parents of Mayank Singhvi, the husband of air hostess cannot be arrested until it hears their anticipatory bail plea on August 2. The Delhi-based air hostess allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home after a heated argument with his husband.

Before her death, the air hostess had allegedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same.

On July 16, the Delhi Police arrested Singhvi and subsequently sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in the case.

